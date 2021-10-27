LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Applications for the “Earthquake Brace + Bolt” program are now available, allowing a number of homeowners to receive grants of up to $3,000 to subsidize the cost of seismic retrofitting.
READ MORE: Veteran Falls Victim To Phishing Scam, Loses More Than $19,000 From Chase Bank Account Meant For Daughter's College Education
“Bolting houses to their foundations and bracing the crawl space walls can help Californians protect their families, their homes and their investments,” Janiele Maffei, chief mitigation officer of the California Earthquake Authority, said in a statement.”
The $5 million program will provide grants to about 1,700 homeowners in the 395 eligible ZIP codes across the state. The state determines the eligible ZIP codes by assessing seismic risk and the concentrations of older homes.
Households earning less than or equal to $72,080 a year may qualify for supplemental grants which may cover the full costs of the retrofitting.
Since it began in 2013 the EBB has helped more than 15,700 homeowners pay for retrofitting through grants.READ MORE: Gusty Winds Headed For Southland Thursday
“We’re pleased to extend additional support to income-eligible homeowners to help cover up to 100% of the cost of a seismic retrofit, and we encourage all eligible homeowners in EBB ZIP Codes to apply for funding now,” Maffei added.
A complete list of eligible ZIP codes can be found at the EBB website: earthquakebracebolt.com
The deadline for applications is Dec. 1.
MORE NEWS: COVID Outbreak Reported At Valencia High School
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)