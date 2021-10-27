ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Fire danger in the Angeles National Forest was lowered from “extreme” to “very high,” authorities said Wednesday.
According to Andrew Mitchell of the U.S. Forest Service, recent rainfall relieved some of the dryness affecting vegetation in the forest, lessening immediate fire threats.
"Fire conditions have improved in the Southern California geographic area," ANF Fire Chief Robert Garcia said. "No large active fires are burning, and resource availability remains at or above normal for this time of year. Initial attack resources remain plenty and readily available."
The change allows the use of campfires and stoves in developed recreation sites to resume. However, fires and stoves outside of developed recreation sites remain restricted.
Smoking within a developed recreation site, welding or operating a torch with open flame and shooting a firearm, air rifle or gas gun are still restricted in the Angeles National Forest.
