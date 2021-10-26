PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Tournament of Roses will announce its 2022 Rose Queen Tuesday for the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
The queen will be chosen from seven members of the 2022 Royal Court, who were chosen earlier this month.
The seven members are:
- Jeannine Brigs of John Marshall Fundamental High School;
- Nadia Chung of La Canada High School;
- Ava Feldman of South Pasadena High School;
- Abigail Griffith of Pasadena High School;
- Swetha Somasundaram of Arcadia High School;
- McKenzie Street of Flintridge Sacred Heart; and
- Jaeda Walden of La Canada High School.
The Royal Court members and the Rose Queen serve as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and greater Los Angeles area.
Each member receives a $7,500 educational scholarship as part of the Tournament of Roses' legacy.
Members of the court are chosen from among hundreds of applicants each year, based on criteria including public speaking, academic achievement, youth leadership and community and school involvement.
Actor LeVar Burton was named as the grand marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade.
This year's theme for the 133rd Rose Parade is "Dream. Believe. Achieve."
