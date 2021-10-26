LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Rose Bowl Hall of Fame announced it will induct the former University of Southern California running back Anthony Davis along with two others on Dec. 30 two days before the 108th Rose Bowl Game.
Ex-Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany and All-American University of Michigan linebacker Ron Simpkins round out the three-man Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The Rose Bowl will also induct 136 others and etch their names onto plaques in The Court of Champions located right under the iconic Rose Bowl sign. The inductees will also be honored during the annual Rose Parade and on the field during the bowl game.
Davis is the 26th Trojan player, coach or administrator inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. He played for USC from 1973 to 1975 where he led the Trojans to three straight Rose Bowls, winning two of the esteemed bowl games in 1973 and 1975. During the three Rose Bowl games, he recorded two touchdowns and rushed for over 220 yards.
While at USC, Davis recorded 3,999 yards from scrimmage 46 touchdowns and also became the first player in Pac-8 history to rush for 1,000 in three consecutive seasons. He was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
In his professional career, Davis bounced around different leagues including the National Football League, the World Football League, the Canadian Football League and the United States Football League.
