PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after multiple witnesses saw him act in what was a suspected kidnapping attempt – of his next-door neighbor.
The man, who’s identity has not yet been released, was reportedly standing in his driveway when he grabbed the eight-year old child and ran with him over his shoulder. The boy was walking home from school with his cousin, when the attempt to take the child by force occurred.
The boy began to kick and scream, which alerted his parents, who looked out the window and saw the man drop their son and run into his garage. He did not sustain any injuries.
Multiple other witnesses claim to have seen the incident.
Deputy Ronald Sneed of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station reported that Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the suspect’s house around 2:30PM on Tuesday, surrounding the property. They ordered the suspect to exit, which he eventually did, where he was arrested of suspected kidnapping.
There is no known motive for the kidnapping attempt.
