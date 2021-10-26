LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Lakers have announced that they are downgrading LeBron Jame’s injury status from probable to questionable (and likely out) in preparation for Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Heading into the game, his availability was up in the air due to right ankle soreness. The injury announcement comes retroactive to the Lakers' game on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, when his ankle was fallen on.
He was able to stay in the game on Sunday, helping the Lakers get their first win on the 2021-22 season.
After that game, James mentioned that he was unsure of his own status for the following game, and that he would undergo treatment to try and be available. However, the Lakers have back-to-back games this week, with another road game slated for Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Other Lakers also included in the team injury report include: Trevor Ariza (also dealing with a right ankle injury), Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. All of those players have already been reported out.
James is off to a torrid start to the season, averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in their three games thus far.