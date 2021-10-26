WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing her famous West Hollywood shop, High Voltage Tattoo.
She wrote on Instagram that she will be closing the shop after 14 years and moving to rural Indiana.
“As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” she wrote on Instagram.

High Voltage will officially close on Dec. 1, 2021.
"I didn't think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn't present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don't plan on returning to LA very often."
The tattoo shop was once the setting for the TLC reality series “L.A. Ink” which aired from 2007 to 2011.