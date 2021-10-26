LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a suspected drunk driver lost control of his car and crashed into a sidewalk in Hancock Park early Tuesday morning, damaging a BMW dealership in the process.
The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and South Mansfield Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, the driver was speeding when he lost control and careened into the sidewalk outside Beverly Hills BMW.
The debris from the crash shattered the windows of the dealership. The crash also damaged a lamp post and traffic light signal.
The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested on drunken driving charges. He was not identified.