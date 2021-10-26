APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — The band director of the Academy for Academic Excellence in Apple Valley has been arrested on suspicion of placing a hidden camera on the campus.
Kenneth Sockwell, 63, was arrested last Friday after the school’s staff discovered the camera. Sheriff’s officials did not say where the camera was placed or who found it.READ MORE: LAUSD Student Athletes Face Halloween Deadline To Get Vaccinated Or Risk Being Unable To Play
Sockwell, who serves as the charter school’s band director and is married to the librarian, was identified as the suspect, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, but released two days later after posting bail.
Academy for Academic Excellence is operated by the Lewis Center for Educational Research, whose representative told the Victor Valley Daily Press that Sockwell is no longer an employee of the Lewis Center.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Crimes Against Children detail.