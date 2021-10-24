PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding an deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale.
The incident unfolded in the 38200 block of Pioneer Drive around 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
It was then that deputies responded to the area after receiving an “assault with a deadly weapon” call.
When they arrived, deputies contacted a witness who directed them to a location where the suspect was believed to be armed with a gun.
A short time after, the suspect appeared in a bedroom window with his gun.
“It’s believed the suspect fired his handgun at the deputies and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Several commands were issued to the suspect to exit the home. After several minutes, he did, and was arrested.
The suspect was not struck by the gunfire, but did sustain minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital. No deputies were injured.
A handgun suspected of belonging to the suspect was found at the scene.
Anyone with more information about the incident was asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.