SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was killed Sunday on the Long Beach (710) Freeway.
The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. at the Florence Ave off ramp.READ MORE: At Least 1 Person Killed In Crash Off The 57 Freeway
The person was walking and running across the lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Traffic came to a standstill on the southbound side of the freeway near Florence Ave, where the body was found.READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into Restaurant Killing One, Injuring Five
Authorities are still investigating how or why the person got on the freeway.
No information on the person has been released.
MORE NEWS: Residents In Santa Barbara Near Alisal Fire Burn Area Brace For Approaching Rain Storm