LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ed Sheeran will miss in-person appearances due to COVID-19.
Sheeran announced via Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus.
"I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now."
Sheeran said he would do as many of his planned interviews and performances from his home.
“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x,” he added.