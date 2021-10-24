MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Maywood-area Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake which struck around 7:03 a.m. was centered 1.9 miles south southeast of Maywood and 2.1 miles northeast of East Los Angeles. It was initially recorded as a 3.9-magnitude quake, but has since been downgraded.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The quake has been felt in Boyle Heights, Long Beach, Compton, and Norwalk, among other areas.

Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted following the quake, sharing in part, that “because it is 10 miles down, everyone is at least 10 miles from it.”

What you feel in a small earthquake like this morning depends on how close you are to it. Because it is 10 miles down, everyone is at least 10 miles from it. The closer you are, the sharper the motion. You can submit a felt report at https://t.co/7NeQ3IW7dm — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 24, 2021

Jones said the quake was recorded deep under the Los Angeles basin, with a depth is 17-km which placed the quake under the bottom of the seismo-genic layer.

Preliminary M3.9 near Maywood, deep under the Los Angeles basin. Depth is 17 km which puts it near the bottom of the seismogenic layer — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 24, 2021

“Usually, our average is three to five miles down,” Jones said. “It was a very low level rumble and more sound than motion.”

Jones said, with regard to this quake, it was unclear which fault line it was on based on its smaller size.

“In the area, there are no fault lines mapped at the surface,” she said. “At depth, we do know that there are some varied faults.”

In terms of quake preparation, Jones advised having spare cash at home, water, prescription medications filled, and have food that doesn’t require refrigeration. Jones advised having a blanket in your car and walking shoes.

“Los Angeles is sort of having its normal level of activity,” she said. “This level of having a 3- or a 4- is sort of the norm.”