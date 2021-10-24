LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was back open Sunday near Sixth Street ahead of schedule.
The thoroughfare was shut down Saturday for roadwork and it was expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m. Sunday as crews worked on the new bridge.
But, it was cleared early Sunday morning. The shut down stretched from the 10 Freeway south to the 510-101 interchange in the north.
The old bridge had to be torn down for fear that it wouldn’t withstand an earthquake. But this new one will, according to experts.
The 101 was shut down so that crews could remove all the wood and steel beams that had been utilized during construction. The new bridge will feature bike lanes, sidewalks, and a 12-acre park.
The closures are not over, however. Closures are expected in two weeks.