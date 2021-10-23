Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
One crew member was killed and a second was wounded Thursday afternoon when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a movie set. The shooting occurred in Santa Fe, New Mexico during filming for the movie “Rust.” The director that handed the firearm to Baldwin was unaware it was loaded. No criminal charges have been filed in the incident.
After a nationwide manhunt, human remains found in Florida Wednesday were confirmed to belong to Brian Laundrie, the FBI said. The discovery, confirmed by dental records, happened at the Carlton Reserve following the disappearance and death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.
Walmart is recalling room spray sold nationwide due to the possible presence of what federal regulators called a “rare and dangerous” bacteria that is linked to two deaths, including a child. The retailer sold about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones, according to a recall notice posted Friday. Consumers are urged not to use — or even open— the recalled spray.