REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Police Saturday announced that all roads closed as a result of an electrical pole fire in Redondo Beach have been reopened.
UPDATE from RBPD
Electrical Pole Incident from yesterday
[Area of Pacific Coast Hwy at Prospect Av].
All closures have been lifted. All roads are now open. https://t.co/nYyCdfw1ne
— RedondoBeachPD (@RedondoBeachPD) October 23, 2021
Redondo Beach Fire Department firefighters responded at about 8:45 a.m. Friday to the fire in the area of South Prospect Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, near El Retiro Park, the Redondo Beach Police Department reported.READ MORE: Lancaster Shooting Leaves One Wounded
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, though its cause was not known.
About 415 customers in the area lost power due to the fire, according to Southern California Edison.READ MORE: Día De Los Muertos Celebrations and Others Return To LA
Streets were closed in the area as crews worked to restore services and shelter-in-place orders were put in effect for residents and businesses on Pacific Coast Highway between Palos Verdes Boulevard and Robert Road, and on Prospect Avenue between Pacific Coast Highway and Avenue G, according to the fire department.
The order was issued due to fears that the burned pole could topple and bring other poles and electrical lines with it.
The shelter-in-place orders were lifted at 6:45 p.m., according to the Redondo Beach Police Department. Prospect Avenue and the eastbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were also reopened, though police advised drivers to expect intermittent closures of the southbound Pacific Coast Highway as Southern California Edison crews continued to work.MORE NEWS: Sigma Nu Fraternity At USC Suspends Member At Center Of Sexual Assault Allegations
Repairs were expected to be completed on Saturday.