DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A woman was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after an errant round penetrated through her apartment and struck her.
Wesley Dorsey, 29, was arrested by authorities after allegedly firing his gun in his apartment. The round penetrated through a shared wall and hit his neighbor.
Desert Hot Springs police officers responded to the call at about 11:45 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived at the 66500 block of Joseph Way, police found Dorsey’s neighbor with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was later transported to the hospital.
Dorsey was charged with suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm and inflicting great bodily harm. He was detained in the John Benoit Detention Center before he posted the $50,000 bail and was released.