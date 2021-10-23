CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —   L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan will host a free flu-vaccine clinic until Nov. 6. Individuals can either stay in their cars or walk up to the clinics. Appointments are available but not necessary. Flu vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Dates and Locations for upcoming clinics:

Saturday, Oct. 30 – El Monte 

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

El Monte High School – 3048 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731

Thursday, Nov. 4 – Lynwood

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lynwood High School – 4050 E. Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, 90262

Saturday, Nov. 6 – Pomona 

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Palomares Park – 499 E. Arrow Hwy., Pomona, 91767 