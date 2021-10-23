LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is expected to receive at most an inch and a half of rain this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, residents should expect at least half an inch of rain and at most an inch and a half.
Ready for the rain? Things are still on track for rain over all areas starting Sunday night on the central coast and ending by Monday evening over LA County. #CAwx #SoCal #LArain pic.twitter.com/Eqmz8qyzvJ
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 23, 2021
The NWS warns of possible roadway floodings, gusty winds in the mountains possible minor debris coming from recent burn areas. Those wishing to still visit the beach should be careful of large, dangerous seas and a high surf warning. Forecasters expect a high of 70 and low of 59 on Sunday; on Monday a high of 62 and a low of 49.