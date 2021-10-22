LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — About 415 Redondo Beach residents are without power after an electrical pole fire early Friday.
Crews from the Redondo Beach Fire Department quickly put out the fire near South Prospect Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The city set shelter-in-place orders for residents and businesses near the Pacific Coast Highway because of fears that the burned pole could topple other poles and electrical lines. The roads in the area are closed as Southern California Edison crews work to restore services. Authorities estimate the roads will be reopened by 6 p.m.
