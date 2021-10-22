TEMECULA (CBSLA) – According to a USA Today series of polling, Pechanga Resort and Casino was named to a series of “Best Of” categories, for casinos in the United States.

Voters from around the nation flooded the polling boxes, giving Pechanga all the support they needed in securing their spot as the second-best Hotel Casino Outside of Vegas, the Best Casino West of Vegas and the fourth-best Casino Hotel. Pechanga finished behind Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. They are the only California casino to be ranked on both lists, while Yaamava’ Resort and Casino (formerly known as San Manuel Casino) is the only other California based resort to make it.

Voting for these polls began in mid-September, concluding on October 11.

Since their inception in 2015, Pechanga has been on the USA Today’s Top 10 list every year, securing the No.1 spot in 2015.

Pechanga opened its doors in 2002, and has since then consistently found themselves ranked as one of the best casinos in the nation. 2021 saw the casino ranked as the best Southern California resort and casino by the Press-Enterprise, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times. The casino recently underwent a massive renovation, that saw expansion on almost every level of operation.

The resort – equipped with 200,000 square feet of casino floor – also features 1,100 hotel rooms and suites with over four acres of pool complex, a luxury spa and Journey at Pechanga, an on-site championship golf course

The campus also boasts 12 restaurants, and indoor and outdoor event spaces for concerts and other events. Pechanga is also located minutes from Temecula Wine Country, featuring dozens of wineries and vineyards.

In a statement from Pechanga, Andrew Masiel, Sr., President of the Pechanga Development Corporation said, “It is a true honor to be voted the best in the west… Being named the best comes because of the hard work and dedication our team members demonstrate and we are grateful for each and every one of them. We all work very hard to give our guests an unparalleled resort experience where they’ll receive personalized service from our friendly team members, so it brings a lot of pride to our entire team to be recognized by readers in these polls.”

Pechanga’s events centers has housed some prolific acts over the years, including Carrie Underwood, Journey, Backstreet Boys, 311, Live, David Copperfield, Jerry Seinfeld and Sebastian Maniscalco.

For more information about the resort, visit their website.