LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The city of Long Beach has announced that they will relax the current set of rules they have in place as far as container stacking goes.
In an effort to ease the current backlog of ships waiting to unload cargo, they will waive enforcement of their current restrictions for at least 90 days. Their current code limits containers stacking to no more than two containers, no more than eight-feet tall. This is normally mandated to reduce the visual impact of the port on surrounding areas.READ MORE: Police Patrolling Big Rig Traffic In Wilmington Neighborhood After Shipping Container Crushes Car
Now, up they will allow up to four stacked containers, with potential for five if a request is approved by fire officials.
The City of Long Beach released a statement, in which they said:
READ MORE: As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach
“The city will work during the next 90-day period to assess the situation and effectiveness of this solution and any impacts on the surrounding areas… City staff anticipates presenting information on this topic to the city council in November to receive further input on the solution as well as consideration for impacts to the areas where these operations are located.”
These moves come in light of the drastic amount of supply chain issues seen around the world.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)MORE NEWS: National Guard Could Be Deployed To Help With LA Port Cargo Backlog