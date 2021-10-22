LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of an aromatherapy spray at the request of the Center for Disease Control. The spray was popularly sold at Walmart locations around the nation.

“Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones,” has been immediately recalled by the CDC, following the detection of Burkholderia pseudomallei – a rare type of bacteria that has thus far infected four Americans in 2021.

Of the four infected persons, two have died. An investigation into the death of a Georgia man produced this spray, which the CDC is examining to see if they can detect a matching fingerprint to the bacteria in the bottles of aromatherapy spray.

The man had become ill with melioidosis, an infectious disease that is transferable between humans and animals. It is predominantly found in tropical climates, like Southeast Asia, Northern Australia and South America. There are about 12 reported cases of melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s Disease, annually and symptoms commonly match those of a common flu or cold until drastically worsening – in some cases turning into a bloodstream infection.

Along with the case of infection in Georgia, there has also been one documented case each in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota.

Per a CDC announcement, they recommend anyone in possession of the spray do the following:

Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant. Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves, wash hands afterward If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

The spray, produced in India, was sold at 55 Walmart locations nationwide, as well as online from February until the recall on October 21. All related products from this line have also been pulled from shelves, as they will also undergo investigation.

A sample of the spray tested positive with the bacteria earlier this week, and the CDC continues to examine multiple factors around the patients who contracted the virus. They are testing blood samples, soil, water, and consumer products from in and around their homes.

The CDC states that person-to-person spread of melioidosis is exceedingly rare.