PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A suspected kidnapping and barricade situation involving a baby that began Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in Palmdale was still ongoing early Thursday morning, with one of the suspects livestreaming the standoff on Instagram.
READ MORE: Great California ShakeOut Set For Thursday Morning
The incident began in the 38000 block of Sierra Highway at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
At one point, a male suspect surrendered to deputies, according to Sky2 reporter Desmond Shaw. However, a female suspect remained in the apartment and could be seen holding a baby as she stepped onto the balcony.
The child is believed to be the woman’s, though she has no custodial rights and the situation has been deemed a kidnapping, according to sheriff’s officials. The female suspect also livestreamed a portion of the situation on Instagram.READ MORE: LAPD Officer Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Deceased Woman's Body To Stand Trial On Felony Charge
It’s unclear if the woman was armed.
The situation was ongoing as of 4 a.m. Thursday. However, power was shut off at the apartment and the Instagram Live appeared to have stopped.
Surrounding residences were evacuated.MORE NEWS: Dodgers On Brink Of Elimination After Braves Rough Up Urías, Dominate In Game 4
An LASD SWAT team was on scene, along with crisis negotiators.