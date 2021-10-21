CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A suspected kidnapping and barricade situation involving a baby that began Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in Palmdale was still ongoing early Thursday morning, with one of the suspects livestreaming the standoff on Instagram.

Oct. 20, 2021. (CBSLA)

The incident began in the 38000 block of Sierra Highway at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

At one point, a male suspect surrendered to deputies, according to Sky2 reporter Desmond Shaw. However, a female suspect remained in the apartment and could be seen holding a baby as she stepped onto the balcony.

The child is believed to be the woman’s, though she has no custodial rights and the situation has been deemed a kidnapping, according to sheriff’s officials. The female suspect also livestreamed a portion of the situation on Instagram.

It’s unclear if the woman was armed.

The situation was ongoing as of 4 a.m. Thursday. However, power was shut off at the apartment and the Instagram Live appeared to have stopped.

Surrounding residences were evacuated.

An LASD SWAT team was on scene, along with crisis negotiators.