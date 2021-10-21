MAMMOTH LAKES (CBSLA) — Skip the costumes and get out those snowsuits — Mammoth Mountain will reopen on Halloween weekend, two weeks earlier than expected thanks to an atmospheric river headed for California.

Mammoth Mountain will open on Oct. 29, two weeks earlier than their scheduled opening on Nov. 13, thanks to a storm that forecasters will bring heavy rain to most of California. But where there’s heavy rain in the lower elevations, that means snow in the Eastern Sierra – and a lot of it.

High elevation snow expected Sunday afternoon through Monday. This Experimental Winter Storm Outlook, issued earlier this morning by @NWSWPC, indicates a high probability of 18" or more of snow above 9,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada from 12 PM Sunday until 5 AM Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/N5qWMw68qW — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) October 21, 2021

The National Weather Service is anticipating next week’s storm, which is expected to arrive Sunday and linger through Monday, will bring as much as 18 inches of snow to elevations above 9,000 feet in the Sierra Nevadas. Mammoth Mountain says the snowfall will add to a solid early season base already in place on Broadway, Saddle Bowl, and beyond.

This is just the 10th time in Mammoth Mountain’s history that the resort will open in October, and they say they’re on schedule for the snowiest October in the last decade.

Visitors to Mammoth Mountain and surrounding Mono County are required to wear face coverings, regardless of face coverings, while in public, indoor spaces such as base lodges, ticket offices, retail stores, and gondolas.