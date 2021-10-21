SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: 'Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn't There Yet' For Bears, Says Larry HartsteinThe Bears, who are slowly rolling out the offense for their young quarterback, will struggle to match up with the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady in top form.

'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More GamesCBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.

Dodgers On Brink Of Elimination After Braves Rough Up Urías, Dominate In Game 4The Dodgers are down to their last chance to get things right against the Braves, who have a 3-1 series lead against LA for the second straight October and three opportunities to dethrone the defending World Series champs. The Dodgers will be facing elimination for the fourth time in these playoffs in Game 5.