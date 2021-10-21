LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a two-story house fire in the Harvard Heights neighborhood on Thursday morning, around 6:30AM
In the process of extinguishing the fire, a firefighter was injured. However, LAFD reports that the injuries are not life-threatening.
The four occupants of the house also managed to get out uninjured, but the house did sustain some damage.
It took LAFD approximately 30 minutes to put out the fire on the 2800 block of West 14th Street.
