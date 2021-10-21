INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Police are on the hunt for a gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old volleyball player outside her home in Inglewood late Monday night.

Family members of the victim, Daina Monroe, are shattered and grieving.

“She was just a bright spirit. She loved everybody and everybody loved her,” Derrick Summerville, Monroe’s brother said.

The 18-year-old was sitting in a car with her older sister and two guy friends in front of her Inglewood home when a vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire, killing Monroe, police said.

“It was definitely random, definitely random. My daughter was an extremely popular volleyball player,” Darrin Monroe, the victim’s father said. “This isn’t anything other than wrong place, wrong time. It’s not anything related to her or any of the people she was with.”

Her father said she recently graduated from Culver City High School, where she was a stellar volleyball player who had a gift for drawing.

The group had been discussing what movie they wanted to see when the car pulled up next to theirs, shot at them and then took off.

Monroe was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries. The other passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.

Family members said they have no idea why anyone would want to hurt her.

“A random act of, I guess, just empowerment. They feel they can do just what they want to, no questions asked. They just pulled alongside the car and just ended whoever’s life for whatever reason. We don’t understand it yet,” said Daniel Butler, also a brother to the victim.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe Campaign to help cover the expenses of her untimely death.

They are pleading for whoever is responsible for cutting her life short to do the right thing and come forward.

“That could’ve been your sister or your mom or auntie that in that car. So, how would you feel if that happened to you,” Summerville said.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or the getaway car. Monroe’s family plans to hold a vigil in her honor on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Bill Botts Park in Culver City.