PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a suspected kidnapping and barricade situation in South Palmdale.
The incident occurred in the 38000 block of Sierra Highway at around 6:20 p.m.
Sheriff's Special Weapons Team responded to the scene to assist Palmdale Station deputies. Teams with the Special Enforcement Bureau, along with LASD Crisis Negotiators are also at the location.
Surrounding residences have been evacuated.
One male has surrendered himself for questioning.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.