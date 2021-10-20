LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday, the state Department of Toxic Substances Control ordered SA Recycling LLC located on Terminal Island in the Port of Los Angeles to reduce its level of pollution after learning the facility allowed toxic material to leave the facility.
The DTSC is responsible for protecting the public and the environment from harmful toxic materials.
"We have a responsibility to protect people, their communities and the environment from companies and industries that pollute," said DTSC Director Meredith Williams.
The agency ordered SA Recycling LLC and its prior operator Simsmetal West LLC to investigate the extent of the contamination in the surrounding soil, groundwater and ocean sediment.
The facility has recycled metal by shredding used vehicles, appliances and other scrap metal since 1962. In September, scientists from the DTSC found high amounts of lead, cadmium and zinc in and around the facility. Scientists also found the same hazardous material in a neighboring facility.
“DTSC is continuing to take actions such as this one to protect all Californians from potential exposure to harmful materials stemming from the operation of metal recycling activities — especially in neighborhoods already suffering from multiple sources of pollution,” said Williams.