LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials in San Francisco closed the dining room of the only In-N-Out in the city after the restaurant failed to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Since August, the city requires proof of vaccination in order to enter public spaces such as bars and restaurants.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said that it informed the In-N-Out several times about the policies, however, the restaurant continued to disregard the mandate.

A similar situation occurred at another In-N-Out location in Pleasant Hill, just east of San Francisco. The restaurant was also cited and fined twice, $250 for the first violation, $500 for the second.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason,” the statement read. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is a clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive.”

In two weeks Los Angeles will also implement a similar policy, requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination to enter public spaces.

“If they are going to put signs up that’s great,” Westchester In-N-Out customer Lukas Souza said. “But to add that extra responsibility is a little tough for the employees. It adds more stress.”

Despite the upcoming changes, patrons at the Westchester In-N-Out vehemently stated that no matter what stance the restaurant takes, they will continue to order their food.

“If you’re going to enforce it I’m still gonna eat at your place. I love in and out,” Souza added.