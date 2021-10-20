LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The diner where life happens is celebrating 72 years in Southern California.
Norms Diner first opened near Sunset and Vine in 1949, and on Wednesday it will get the ultimate birthday gift – a City of Los Angeles declaration that today is officially "Norms Day."
To celebrate, all Norms locations will offer a breakfast special of two scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage and one hotcake for just 72 cents. That special is only available from 6 a.m. 9 a.m. for dine-in guests.
However, if you can’t get out to a Norms early enough for the breakfast special, you can still get in on the birthday celebration eats. Norms has also partnered with fellow LA icon, Randy’s Donuts, to create a limited-edition hotcake doughnut topped with maple glaze, strawberry jam drizzle, and crispy bacon.

The doughnut will be available starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The first 500 guests at the Norms food truck outside the La Cienega location will get a free hotcake doughnut.