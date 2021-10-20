LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver involved in a three-car crash was shot and killed Wednesday, just a few blocks from another shooting in South Los Angeles.
The collision happened at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro just after 11 a.m. Three cars were apparently involved in the crash, and several bullet holes were seen in the windshield of a red car.
It’s not clear how the accident happened or if the shooting took place before or after the crash. At least one person was taken away from the intersection in an ambulance. It’s not known yet if that person, or the driver who was killed, were involved in the collision or if they were bystanders.
Just before the collision, police say there was a shooting reported at 10:50 a.m. at 21st and Central, a few blocks away. Police have cordoned off the area, and bullet casings have been marked on the ground by investigators. Both scenes could involve the same gunman.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.