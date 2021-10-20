LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the Dodgers continue their playoff run and the Lakers and Clippers start their new season, Los Angeles County health officials are urging fans to exercise caution against COVID-19 while watching games both in person or from local sports bars.

The county Department of Public Health warned that last October there was an increase in COVID cases due to more frequent gatherings of people watching sporting events.

“We know COVID-19 spreads more easily in settings where people are singing and chanting close together without their mask on, as we often do at parties or celebrations,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“The risk is especially high when these activities are done indoors. While we cheer on our teams, let’s continue working together to avoid a winter surge that forces us to take steps backwards on our recovery journey. The best way to do this is by being vaccinated if we plan on entering places where there is an increased risk of virus transmission.”

The county requires attendees at large outdoor events to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. Attendees are also required to wear face masks, except while actively eating and drinking.

At indoor events such as Laker and Clipper games, proof of vaccination is required.

Beginning on Nov. 4, fans planning to watch games at indoor sports bars must show proof of full vaccination.

On Wednesday, the county reported another 31 COVID-19 deaths and 1,267 cases.

