LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a thrilling comeback win on the previous night, Dodgers fans came back down to earth on Wednesday night after a disappointing 9-2 loss in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.
The loss puts the Dodgers into all to familiar 3-1 series hole for the second straight year. Dodgers fans started pouring out of the stadium following a four-run ninth inning from the Atlanta Braves.
Fans say they think the Dodgers made too many mistakes tonight putting themselves in a do or die position where they need to win the next three games to advance to the World Series.
"We got off to a bad start and sometimes that hard to overcome but we have another game tomorrow and we'll win that," said a fan at tonight's game. He proceeded to say that he has "no doubt" that the Dodgers will win the next three games to advance to the World Series.
That disappointment extended well past Chavez Ravine as Dodgers fans watching the game at Legends Sports Bar in Long Beach were just as frustrated.
"Too many mistakes. Too many. That's what penned," said Adrianna a Dodgers fan who watched the game at Legends. However, she's not ready to give up yet, "if anyone can do it, [it's] the Dodgers."
The Boys in Blue will face elimination for the fourth time this postseason tomorrow night at home for Game 5 at 5:08 p.m. on TBS.