HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Comedian and media mogul received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.
The ceremony began at 11:30 a.m. at 1749 Vine St. at the corner of Hollywood and Vine and was streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website, http://www.walkoffame.com.
“This is really special to me, and words cannot describe it,” Allen said at the ceremony.
The star is the 2,706th to be added since the Walk of Fame's completion of in 1961 and will be next to the that of the late "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson.
In 1979, at age 18, Allen made his national television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
He was the youngest standup comedian to have performed on the show.
In 1993, Allen founded his television production and distribution company, Entertainment Studios.
