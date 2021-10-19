LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The search continues for a hit-and-run driver that was involved in a crash which killed an 18-month-old boy Sunday in North Hills.

Dashcam video was released Monday of the collision, which occurred in the 15500 block of West Nordhoff Street at 7:35 a.m. Sunday.

According to Los Angeles police, a 2016 Honda HRV traveling west on Nordhoff Street tried to turn left onto Langdon Avenue, and in the process sideswiped a Toyota Camry that was going east on Nordhoff.

The impact sent the Honda careening onto a sidewalk, where it pinned a woman and an 18-month-old in a stroller against a brick planter, police said. The boy, later identified as Sebastian Chavez Morales, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The woman survived.

“He’s the most sweet, caring little boy, and the smartest little boy I have ever seen,” Sebastian’s mother, Ana Morales, said. “And I’m not saying that just because he’s my son. Has so intelligent. He had such a bright future ahead of him.”

The driver of the Honda HRV remained at the scene, but the Camry sped away. As of Tuesday, the Camry’s driver remains on the loose.

A motorist who surrendered to authorities on Sunday was involved in an unrelated case, and was not connected with the fatal crash, as had earlier been thought, police said.

The city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the LAPD at 818-644-8034.

