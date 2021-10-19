LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shipping container being transported from the Port of Los Angeles fell off the back of a semi-truck, crushing a sedan. There were no injuries.

The accident occurred on the corner of McFarland Avenue and Anaheim Street in Wilmington. According to authorities, the container was improperly attached and shifted when the driver of the semi-truck turned onto the street.

The container then fell over and crushed a black 2008 Honda Accord parked on the side of the street. There was no one in the sedan when it was crushed.

Residents in the area have grown concerned about the influx of trucks and shipping containers in the neighborhood. Trucks over 6,000 pounds are prohibited in the area. A semi-truck carrying an empty container weighs around 8,000 pounds, however, the congestion at the ports has given shipping companies very few options. They are often forced to store containers waiting to be loaded onto ships on the street.

“Right now with the ports and everything that’s going on over there, we’re stuck with the containers, having to bring them all to the yard, and we only have so much space,” United Carriers Trucking Inc., owner Frank Arrieran said earlier today. UCTI owned the truck that tipped over.

“We’ve been messed with tickets and being harassed,” Arrerian added. “We ask the community to help us, because we’re only in the middle.”

The Port of Los Angeles recently shifted to round-the-clock operations hoping to solve the supply chain congestion at the docks.