LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An overturned tanker truck spilled about 3,000 gallons of antifreeze onto the Golden State (5) Freeway near Dodger Stadium Monday, prompting a closure of the area as authorities cleaned the spillage.
The collision was reported at about 4:40 p.m. on the southbound Golden State Freeway transition road to the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A report from the California Highway Patrol later said the driver of a 2009 freightliner making its way south from the southbound 5 Freeway to the 110 south made an unsafe turning movement to the rive and hit the concrete wall, causing the big rig to lose control.
The freightliner had been carrying approximately 3,000 gallons of ethylene glycol, and 2,700 gallons of used oil, which leaked from the trailer onto the roadway and into the storm drainage system, the CHP said.
No one was injured in the collision, but the transition road was completely blocked by the overturned tanker and the spill of fluids, the LAFD and Caltrans reported.
The Golden State Freeway transition road to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway was closed through the night as firefighters worked to contain and clean the spill, according to Caltrans. The southbound 5 Freeway connector to the southbound 110 Freeway reopened just before 8 a.m.