LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department said a missing 72-year-old man who was missing in Long Beach has been found.
Leopoldo Flores Alfaro was last seen around was last seen on Friday at approximately 3 p.m. walking away from his home near the area of Hill Street and Obispo Avenue, near Discovery Well Park, the LBPD said.
On Tuesday morning, the Long Beach Police Department was notified that Alfaro had been located at a medical facility in Torrance. Other details were not released.