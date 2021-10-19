LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Six people, including two police officers, were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash involving an LAPD cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.
The crash happened at about 10:50 a.m. at Fifth and Los Angeles streets, according to the LAPD. Sky 9 was over the scene where a cruiser with front end and driver’s side damage was left in the middle of a crosswalk with its airbags deployed in the front seat.READ MORE: Evening Commute Could Be Difficult With Dodgers, Lakers Playing At Home
The LAPD says two officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries. Meanwhile, one bystander was seriously injured and three others suffered minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.