LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNN) – Local officials and celebrities joined the country on Monday as they mourned the death of Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black Secretary of State. The 84-year-old died due to complications with COVID-19 and his ongoing battle against cancer.

Thank you Colin for your 35 years in the service and all you’ve done for our country! May you Rest In Peace. God bless Alma and the entire Powell family during this difficult time. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5bhwzktJtS — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 18, 2021

Today, we revere and mourn a great man. "But no honor is more important to me, no honor is more meaningful, no honor will I treasure more than to know there is a Colin L. Powell Academy named after me in Long Beach, California." Colin Powell

Your legacy will live on through us. pic.twitter.com/Iv5LxnweVd — Powell Academy (@AcademyPowell) October 18, 2021

Secretary Colin Powell was a dedicated & respected public servant. I join with so many others today in mourning his loss. It's also a painful reminder that the coronavirus is still dangerous. Getting vaccinated isn't just about you. It's what we all must do to protect each other https://t.co/Dxv0T6T7vX — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) October 18, 2021

General Colin Powell was a man of deep intellect, courage and patriotism, whose life was defined by service to country. America will miss him dearly – but his incomparable legacy will live on. My prayers are with his family and friends, and those he inspired to service. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell lived his life being first but always put himself second – to his country, to his soldiers, to his family. May his selflessness and patriotism inspire all of us, every day. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/FuFxocfXea — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 18, 2021

For 20 years I’ve had the honor of sharing the stage of the National Memorial Day concert with General Colin Powell. I share the loss of a dear friend with our country who has lost one of it’s greatest patriots. #ColinPowell pic.twitter.com/eKV4Oa4wpO — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell Fast Facts:

Personal

Born: April 5, 1937

Birthplace: Harlem, New York

Birth name: Colin Luther Powell

Marriage: Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell (August 25, 1962-October 18, 2021, his death)

Children: Annemarie, Linda and Michael

Military service: US Army, 1958-1993, General

Other Facts

Powell grew up in the South Bronx, the son of Jamaican immigrants.

Powell participated in ROTC in college, leading the precision drill team and attaining the top rank offered by the corps, cadet colonel.

Military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Medal, Soldier’s Medal and two Purple Hearts.

Civilian awards include the President’s Citizens Medal, the Congressional Gold Medal, the Secretary of State Distinguished Service Medal, and the Secretary of Energy Distinguished Service Medal as well as receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice.

Powell was the youngest person and first African-American to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Powell was the first African-American secretary of state.

Timeline

June 1958 – Is commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the US Army.

1960s – Serves two tours of duty in South Vietnam.

1963 – Powell is wounded while in Vietnam by a Viet Cong booby trap.

1969 – Powell is wounded again in Vietnam in a helicopter crash. He rescues two other soldiers in the crash.

1972-1973 – As a White House fellow, works for Frank Carlucci, the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget under Caspar Weinberger.

1976-1977 – Commander of the 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

1979 – Executive assistant to Charles Duncan Jr., secretary of energy.

1979-1981 – Senior military assistant to the deputy secretary of defense.

1981-1983 – Assistant division commander of the 4th Infantry Division in Ft. Carson, Colorado.

1983-1986 – Senior military assistant to Defense Secretary Weinberger.

1986-1987 – Is assigned to US Fifth Corps in Frankfurt, Germany.

November 1987-January 1989 – National security adviser to President Ronald Reagan.

1989-1994 – Commander in chief of the Forces Command at Ft. McPherson, Georgia.

October 1, 1989-September 30, 1993 – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

1991 – Oversees Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

1993 – Retires from the Army as a four-star general.

1993 – Is named honorary Knight Commander Most Honorable Order of the Bath by Queen Elizabeth II.

1994 – Negotiates with Haitian military leaders for the peaceful return of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, ending the need for a US invasion of the country.

1995 – Publishes his memoir, “My American Journey,” with Joseph E. Persico.

1997 – Starts “America’s Promise Alliance” to promote volunteerism and improve the lives of children.

1997 – The Colin Powell Center for Policy Studies, which has since merged with the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, is established at the City College of New York.

July 30, 2000 – Gives the keynote address at the Republican National Convention in support of George W. Bush.

January 20, 2001- Is appointed and unanimously confirmed as secretary of state.

January 26, 2001 – Is sworn in as the 65th secretary of state of the United States.

February 5, 2003 – Powell addresses the United Nations Security Council to present the United States’ case against Iraq under UN Resolution 1441 regarding weapons of mass destruction.

December 15, 2003 – Undergoes surgery for prostate cancer at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He was diagnosed with the disease earlier in the year.

November 15, 2004 – The White House announces President Bush has accepted Powell’s letter of resignation dated November 12. The letter states he will remain in office until his successor is confirmed.

January 26, 2005 – Powell’s resignation becomes effective with the confirmation of Condoleezza Rice.

2005 – Joins the California venture capital firm of Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers as a “strategic limited partner.”

March 2006 – The National War College Foundation establishes the Colin Powell Chair for National Security, Leadership, Character and Ethics.

Summer 2007 – Begins to speak out against the Bush administration’s decision to go war against Iraq, the increase in troop strength in Iraq and the treatment of prisons at Guantanamo Bay.

January 20, 2009 – Is one of the honorary co-chairs of President Barack Obama’s inauguration. Powell endorsed Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign.

February 3, 2010 – Powell reverses his stance on gays and lesbians in the military; his opposition to homosexuals in the military helped lead to the original “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy of the 1990s.

2012 – Publishes a second memoir, “It Worked For Me: In Life and Leadership,” with Tony Koltz.

October 7, 2018 – Powell, along with former secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright makes a cameo appearance on the CBS show “Madam Secretary.”

June 1, 2019 – Along with his wife Alma, Powell receives the Lincoln Medal, an award given by Ford’s Theatre Society. The society celebrates those who embody the legacy of President Abraham Lincoln.

January 10, 2021 – Following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, Powell says he no longer considers himself a Republican.

October 18, 2021 – Passes away at the age of 84, from complications from Covid-19. A source familiar with the matter said Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response. Even if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk from the virus.

