LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of parents kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest of the state-wide vaccination requirements announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

Social media posts called for parents who disagree with the vaccine mandate for students to keep them home from school Monday, in a state-wide protest. There does not appear to be a formal group behind the protest.

The faction of parents who say they plan to participate say they are doing so because they don’t see a need for children to be vaccinated because they have a survival rate for COVID-19. Others say the vaccine has not been studied enough in young children.

“We are not an anti-vaxx community or organization, not by any means. All of our children are vaccinated for other vaccines,” Parisa Fishback of Orange County’s Moms on the Ground. “But this particular vaccine does not seem to be warranted. And so we are strictly, narrowly against the mandate for the vaccine, for the school children.”

Quoc Tran, superintendent of Culver City Unified School District, said bluntly in a message to parents that a walkout is a bad idea and points out that parents who do not want to vaccinate their children can apply for exemptions.

“Keeping children home from school to protest the proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate would only result in lost learning time for students,” he wrote.

Culver City Unified is believed to be the first school district in the state to require eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID.

Tran’s letter makes a point to emphasize that vaccine mandate is still a “proposal” that depends on full-use authorization of the vaccine for children 5 and up. None of the COVID-19 vaccines have yet to be approved for children under the age of 12, but emergency-use authorization could come as soon as Halloween. Newsom’s mandate would go into effect the semester after the FDA’s full-use authorization for that age group, and would apply to students in both public and private schools.