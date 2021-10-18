LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department was seeking the public’s help Monday in locating a missing 72-year- old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented.
Leopoldo Flores Alfaro was last seen around was last seen on Friday at approximately 3 p.m. walking away from his home near the area of Hill Street and Obispo Avenue, near Discovery Well Park, the LBPD said.
Alfaro is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)