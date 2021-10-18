HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The federal investigation into the oil spill off Huntington Beach has focused on a container ship, just as celebrities and local lawmakers intensify the scrutiny on oil drilling off the coast of California.
Federal investigators boarded MSC DANIT on Sunday, calling the vessel a “party in interest.” The MSC DANIT is operated by a Swiss-Italian shipping firm, and owned by Dordellas Finance Corporation. Neither company has commented on the investigation.
The investigation is sharpening its focus as actress and environmental activist Jane Fonda will join state senators Dave Min and Henry Stern in Laguna Beach Monday morning in a push to ban offshore drilling. Rep. Katie Porter will also join Reps. Alan Lowenthal and Mike Levin on the oil leak to hold joint hearing in Irvine, where families will be able to speak with the lawmakers and get the latest information about the leak. The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook Live.
Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein has introduced a bill called the “West Coast Ocean Protection Act,” which would permanently ban oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coasts of California, Oregon, and Washington.
The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center had held back more than 200 birds since the spill.