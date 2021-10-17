LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The nation’s three largest package delivery services have released holiday shipping deadlines.
The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are similar to those from the prior two years.READ MORE: 18-Month-Old Baby In Grave Condition After North Hills Hit-And-Run
With UPS and FedEx’s three-day delivery, packages will need to ship by December 21, 2021 to arrive by Christmas Eve.READ MORE: Bill Clinton Released From UCI Medical Center After 5 Nights
For USPS, retail, and ground delivery, packages will need to ship by December 15, 2021 to arrive before Christmas.MORE NEWS: Strike Averted: IATSE And AMPTP Have 'Basic Contract' Agreement, Per Officials With The Theatrical Stage Employees Union
Those who meet the above-noted deadlines could still experience package delays due to the global supply chain disruptions.