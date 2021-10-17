VERNON (CBSLA) – A person died Sunday when a food truck crashed into a utility pole in Vernon.
The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. at Corona Avenue and District Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.READ MORE: `Solidarity' Cited In New Deal For 40k Behind-the-Scenes Film & TV Workers
A person was trapped inside the overturned food truck and died at the scene, Pittman said.READ MORE: Child, 18 Months, Killed in North Hills Crash
The name, gender and age of the deceased were not available.MORE NEWS: Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship
Firefighters worked to free the victim’s body for the coroner, he said.