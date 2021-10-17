ORANGE (CBSLA) — Former president Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he was recovering from an infection.
Clinton has spent five nights at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange where he had received IV antibiotics, his spokesperson Angel Urena said in a statement.
As of Sunday around 8 a.m., Clinton left the hospital. He was escorted by the Secret Service, the CHP, and local officers.
Clinton was admitted on Tuesday. He was put on a broad spectrum of antibiotics. But a decision was made on Friday to switch him to an oral antibiotic. He remained in the hospital for an additional day for observation.
Clinton is expected to be OK.