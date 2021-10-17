NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities said a hit-and-run crash in the North Hills area on Sunday left an 18-month-old baby in grave condition.
The crash unfolded around 7:35 a.m. in the 15500 W. Nordhoff Street. It was there that a two-car crash unfolded and resulted in one car being bounced into a wall, striking a female adult and a baby boy.
The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said, while the baby was transported in grave condition.
The crash is believed to be a hit-and-run.
No further details were immediately available.