ORANGE (CBSLA) – Former President Bill Clinton remained at UC Irvine Medical Center Saturday, where he is being treated with antibiotics for an infection that has kept him hospitalized since Tuesday night, but a spokesman said his condition is improving.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow,” Angel Ureña, spokesperson for the former president, tweeted Saturday.

Bill Clinton was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment of a urinary tract infection that had spread to his bloodstream. Officials said he was treated in the ICU more out of privacy than the nature of the illness.

Hillary Clinton visited her husband at the hospital Saturday morning. The former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate was also spotted at the hospital Thursday night.

Clinton also received a phone call Friday from President Joe Biden.

“Oh, I wanted to see how he was doing,” Biden told reporters while traveling in Connecticut. “He’s doing fine. He really is. And he’s going to be released from the hospital. And we talked about, which we were going to do before, getting together. I haven’t seen him in a while, and for him to come over and have some lunch and talk.

“He was very encouraging about why he thought the policies I was pursuing made sense but we didn’t get into much detail, except, it was mainly just seeing how he’s doing,” the president said.

Biden added, “He’s not in any serious condition. He is getting out shortly as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day I don’t know.”

In a joint statement, Clinton’s doctors — Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack — expressed confidence he would be sent home soon.

“President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection,” they said Thursday. “He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the president’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Clinton was in the Southland to attend events on behalf of his charitable foundation.

This is not the first health issue the former president has faced. In 2004, the former president underwent quadruple bypass surgery. In 2010, he had a pair of stents inserted to open a clogged coronary artery.