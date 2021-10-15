POMONA (CBSLA) – A -12-year-old boy was injured after several shots were fired from a car at an unknown target outside Pomona High School Friday.
According to the Pomona Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at 3:17 p.m.
The wounded 12-year-old, who was in another vehicle, was not struck by gunfire, but was injured by debris or broken glass, according to police.
He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The shooting suspect was said to have been in a sedan, though police provided no description, though the scene remains active.
It is unknown if the school was put on lockdown. No other injuries were reported.